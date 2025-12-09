UST Partners with Australian Retail Tech Leader Storeplay to Bring Comprehensive In-Store Shopping Experiences to the United States

Collaboration bridges the gap between physical and digital retail to create a more unified shopping experience

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading AI and technology transformation solutions company, is partnering with Storeplay, an Australian technology company specializing in sensory retail and in-store media, on Storeplay's official entry into the American market. This marks a major milestone in Storeplay's international growth strategy and positions the company to better serve enterprise and mid-tier retailers across North America. To support the company's U.S. rollout, UST will serve as its exclusive technology execution partner.

Storeplay delivers a complete Retail and Multi-Site Operating System that brings together music, content, scent, messaging, digital signage, and in-store media, all managed from a single platform. UST's deep retail domain expertise, proven experience in enterprise technology and its established U.S. field network make it the ideal partner to support fast, reliable deployment across large-scale retail environments. UST will lead all aspects of the company's ambitious American deployment, including installation of in-store systems, network infrastructure setup, ongoing field service, and operational support. By partnering with UST, Storeplay will extend its reach with the local infrastructure, installation capability, and the field support required to seamlessly scale its operations.

Storeplay and UST will offer a future-facing solution for retailers ready to modernize. By combining platform innovation with deep field execution, the partnership will help brands bridge the gap between physical and digital retail, unify storytelling, and reimagine the role of the store as a high-performing, customer-first destination.

With Storeplay's global platform and UST's retail technology transformation capabilities, retailers now have the tools to create differentiated, scalable experiences, without the complexity of managing disparate systems and vendors.

"Our partnership with Storeplay reflects our commitment to leveraging the latest technology to build the future of physical retail. As a recognized leader in retail innovation, UST brings decades of experience working with the world's top retailers. By combining our nationwide retail execution capabilities with Storeplay's category-leading platform, we're not only enhancing how stores are managed we're cementing our role at the forefront of transforming the retail experience," said Subhodip Bandyopadhyay, General Manager- Emerging Digital Technology, UST.

"There are many music providers. Many scenting companies. Many digital signage and retail media platforms. But there is no other company in the world offering a truly integrated, omni-channel in-store experience, centrally controlled and built for scale. This partnership with UST allows us to bring that unified solution to the U.S. market with confidence and speed," said Dean Cherny, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Storeplay.

About Storeplay



Storeplay is a leading global technology company, with headquarters in Australia, redefining in-store experiences through its Retail and Multi-Site Operating System. Used by global brands to manage music, content, scent, messaging, queueing, and media at scale, Storeplay helps businesses deliver consistent, localised, and immersive environments that influence customer behaviour and boost performance.

About UST

Since 1999, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a powerful impact through transformation. Powered by technology, driven by AI, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Our AI-driven digital solutions, proprietary platforms, engineering, R&D, products, and innovation ecosystem turn core challenges into impactful, disruptive solutions. With deep industry knowledge and a future-ready mindset, we infuse expertise, innovation, and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and positive lasting change for them, their customers, and communities around the world. Together, with 30,000+ employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com.

