UST Partners with Plutora to Simplify and Streamline Cloud Operations

UST

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Comprehensive cloud solution from cloud sector leaders helps firms allocate resources and identify savings opportunities

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USTa leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced a partnership with Plutora, a leading provider of value stream management solutions for enterprise IT. This dynamic partnership will empower both companies to deliver greater transparency and visibility for test environment planning.

The partnership between UST and Plutora will bring unified scheduling as well as optimized utilization of environments and test team productivity to cloud solutions, greatly simplifying cloud migration. Furthermore, UST Cloud Manager's Cost Control module brings cost data into Plutora that makes it easier to track cloud spending and trends. This will allow for comprehensive and detailed billing reports that provide bespoke savings recommendations that will boost efficiency.

"UST Cloud Manager is uniquely positioned to leverage the Release Engineering features of Plutora and help customers optimize the Cost to Serve. This is a stellar example of how the UST Smart Eco system is designed to build meaningful propositions," said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, UST.

"Integrating Plutora into our competitive cloud offering will result in tangible benefits for customers. Combining the strengths of these two leading solutions will make it easier to book cloud test environments, effectively allocate cloud resources and improve governance. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with Plutora and providing innovative technology that sets the bar in the rapidly changing cloud sector," said Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head of Cloud Infrastructure Services, UST.

"We're truly excited to join forces with UST. This partnership brings together Plutora's value stream management capabilities with UST's innovative Cloud Manager, resulting in a unique platform for optimizing cloud operations. Not only will this drive cost efficiencies, but it will also empower companies with enhanced control over their cloud resources. Together with UST, we're simplifying cloud management and helping businesses thrive in the digital age," said Dalibor Siroky, Chief Executive Officer, Plutora.

Over the past two decades UST has established itself as a key business transformation partner across a range of industries. For more information on UST and its work driving cloud transformation, please visit the UST website.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

About Plutora

Plutora, the market leader of value stream management solutions for enterprise IT, improves the speed and quality of software creation by capturing, visualizing and analyzing critical indicators of every aspect of the delivery process. Plutora orchestrates release pipelines across a diverse ecosystem of development methodologies, manages hybrid test environments, correlates data from existing toolchains, and incorporates test metrics gathered at every step. The Plutora Platform ensures organizational alignment of software development with business strategy and provides visibility, analytics and a system of insights into the entire value stream, guiding continuous improvement through the measured outcomes of each effort.
Media Contacts, UST:
Tinu Cherian Abraham
+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea
+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri
+91-9284726602
[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.S.:
S&C PR
+1-646.941.9139
[email protected]

Makovsky
[email protected]

Media Contacts, U.K.:
FTI Consulting
[email protected]

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UST

