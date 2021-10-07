UST wins Three 2021 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers - 'Internal Communications Team of the Year', 'Achievement in Internal Communications' and 'Best Leadership Development Program'

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has received three award recognitions at the sixth annual Stevie® Awards 2021 for Great Employers. The company received the Silver Stevie for 'Internal Communications Team of the Year', and Bronze Stevie for 'Achievement in Internal Communications' and the 'Best Leadership Development Program'.

The Stevie Awards are the world's premier business awards. They were created to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.

UST was awarded the 'Internal Communications Team of the Year' and 'Achievement in Internal Communications' for its purpose-driven communication to inform, motivate, and empower its employees during the 2020 crisis. UST aligned its internal communication strategy to its people-first culture to design influential communication programs during the highly ambiguous periods of COVID-19. Transparent, creative, and interactive content through varied internal communication platforms, including the company's daily global internal newsletter, video and podcast channels, collaboration tools, ensured continued connection with the worldwide workforce during remote working conditions.

UST was also recognized under the 'Best Leadership Development Program' category for its Servant Leadership program, which balances results and relationships to achieve high-impact goals. The impact of the initiative on UST's culture and employee engagement has also been recognized through this award.

"UST is delighted to be recognized by the 2021 Stevie Awards for Great Employers," said Kavita Kurup, Global Head - Talent & Organizational Transformation, UST. "It is an honor and a testament of the efforts we have invested to ensure we, as an organization, continue to create an inspiring, empathetic and collaborative workplace for our associates through unprecedented challenges. With the crisis of 2020, UST's purpose of 'Transforming lives' became more relevant. Regular leadership messages and updates, including those from the CEO and business leaders, have kept our workforce well informed and motivated on growth, new opportunities, and upcoming changes and helped tackle employee concerns in uncertain times. We are pleased to continue our winning streak by being globally recognized for UST's Servant Leadership initiative."

Commenting on the awards, Anupama Raju, Head of Internal Communications, UST, said, "These awards are a testament to UST's purpose-centered leadership, employee-centric culture, values, and communication strategy. They also underline the teamwork, creativity, and talent of UST's Internal Communications team. In 2020, we collaborated with stakeholders across the company and strategized a purpose-driven communication approach to inform, motivate and empower our employees globally to keep the company connected in difficult times. Thank you, Stevies."

"UST believes in the true power of fully engaged and empowered employees. We know that this can be achieved only through the right culture and leadership philosophy. This award is further validation of our Servant Leadership philosophy. We are quite excited to win this award and proud of all our employees' work to make UST indispensable as we continue to challenge ourselves to be the unconventional radical tech company. We have an open and collaborative work environment encompassed with a vibrant, enthusiastic, enterprising spirit. At UST, we are committed to transforming lives and we are making rapid progress on improving the lives of many," said Madana Kumar, Servant Leadership Evangelist and Global Head – Leadership Development, UST.

UST's Servant Leadership initiative is an integral part of the organizational transformation measures that keep the company, agile and relevant to the times. This overarching leadership philosophy drives all its people policies, keeping the employees at the center of everything they do, investing in their holistic development, and providing them with a world-class life experience, and not just an employee experience.

UST was recognized with two Stevie Awards in 2017 and 2019, and one Stevie Award each in 2016 and 2020. In 2020, the company won Stevie Bronze - 'Internal Communications Team of the Year'. In 2019, UST was named bronze winner in the 'Human Resources Team of the Year' category and silver winner in the 'Technical Professional of the Year' category. In 2017, UST won the Stevie Gold Award for the 'Employer of the Year' (computer services) and Gold Stevie for 'Achievement in Internal Communication'. The company won a Bronze Stevie in 2016 and a Gold Stevie in 2014 in the 'Human Resources Department of the Year' category. The 2021 Stevie Awards Winners will be celebrated during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, November 17.

About UST

For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 26,000 employees in 25 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

