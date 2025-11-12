With more than 250 on-demand videos, 1,500+ hours of instructional content, and various certifications, the Learning Hub provides a scalable pathway for coaches at every level to grow their skills and credentials.

Since its pilot phase, over 5,500 coaches have already joined the platform.

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 25 million Americans now playing tennis, the highest participation rate in decades, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) is tackling one of the sport's most pressing challenges: a shortage of coaches at all levels. To meet the surging demand, USTA Coaching today announced the launch of a new Online Learning Hub at USTACoaching.com, designed to expand, professionalize, and democratize the coaching pipeline nationwide.

USTA COACHING INTRODUCES ONLINE LEARNING HUB TO MODERNIZE COACH EDUCATION

Despite record levels of play, many communities face limited access to educated and certified coaches. The new Online Learning Hub makes coaching education accessible to anyone, anywhere, empowering not just experienced professionals but also new entrants to the sport, including those who coach informally at home or in their local communities. The platform offers a particularly valuable starting point for parents eager to support their child's early tennis development in a structured, informed way.

With more than 83 modules, 1,500+ hours of instructional content, AI role play scenarios, 15 badges—including intro to coaching, empowering girls, wheelchair, high school and more—various USTA Coaching certifications, and recognition of multiple equivalency levels associated with PTR and RSPA certifications, the Online Learning Hub provides a scalable pathway for coaches at every level to grow their skills and credentials. Since USTA Coaching launched, over 5,500 coaches have already joined the platform.

A Powerful Platform for Coaches at Every Level

"Education is at the heart of great coaching," said Craig Morris, CEO of USTA Coaching. "This online learning hub empowers every coach, whether they're helping a child pick up a racquet for the first time or training elite athletes, to access the tools and training they need to make a real impact on and off the court."

The Online Learning Hub, part of phase two of USTA Coaching's national development initiative, represents a cornerstone in USTA's Coaching multi-year strategy to elevate the tennis coaching profession. Future phases will introduce in-person educational workshops, mentorship opportunities, and a job board in 2026.

Developed around the principles established in the USTA American Development Model (ADM), the USTA Coaching platform offers flexible, real-time learning tailored to specific coaching audiences, from first-time parent volunteers to full-time professionals:

Baseline (Free) : Introductory education for parents, PE teachers and new coaches, featuring foundational modules and youth resources.

: Introductory education for parents, PE teachers and new coaches, featuring foundational modules and youth resources. Rally ($49/year) : Full access to the learning hub, webinars and role-specific education tracks for emerging coaches.

: Full access to the learning hub, webinars and role-specific education tracks for emerging coaches. Pro ($149/year) : Advanced content, business tools and invitations to exclusive events for part- or full-time coaches.

: Advanced content, business tools and invitations to exclusive events for part- or full-time coaches. Pro Plus ($249/year): Comprehensive access to the above tools and resources, together with insurance and premium experiences for full-time professionals.

Building a More Inclusive Coaching Future

"Bringing this experience online represents a pivotal step in making coach development more accessible and inclusive," said Megan Rose, Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Operations for USTA Coaching. "It reflects our commitment to meeting coaches where they are and supporting their growth over time. As the coaching community expands, we want to ensure every coach, from the playground to pro tour, has the tools to lead, mentor and grow the game."

In addition to the online learning modules, the broader USTA Coaching ecosystem includes in-person workshops, mentorship opportunities and community-driven features, such as discussion forums and networking tools. Every element is designed to help coaches build confidence, credentials and community.

To explore your coaching pathway or join the platform, visit USTACoaching.com. A short quiz will help determine your starting point, and participants can begin accessing their Rally, Pro or Pro Plus benefits immediately after completion of their Safe Play training.

About USTA Coaching

USTA Coaching is a new entity established by the USTA with a national platform created to support, elevate and expand the tennis coaching community across the United States. The platform offers tiered benefits for coaches at every level—from professional instructors and high school coaches to parents, teachers and volunteers. With a modern approach to certification, flexible education pathways and access to exclusive tools and benefits, USTA Coaching is redefining who gets to lead on the court. By empowering more people to coach, USTA Coaching ensures that as demand for tennis grows, so does the community of skilled, diverse and well-equipped leaders guiding the game forward. To learn more visit USTACoaching.com.

SOURCE USTA Coaching