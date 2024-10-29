USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation 2024 Annual Tennis Creates Gala To Honor Patrick McEnroe and Regional Honorees

Making a difference in the Mid-Atlantic for more than a Century

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation Tennis Creates Gala (https://tenniscreatesgala.com/) will be held Saturday, December 7th at the Salamander Hotel in Washington, DC, and will celebrate the Foundation's commitment to fostering Community, Character, and Well-Being across the Mid-Atlantic region. The evening, presented by Onelife Fitness, will support their philanthropic efforts to fund impactful programs that make tennis accessible, helping to improve the health and well-being of the Mid-Atlantic region.

Photo Credit: Marco Vacchi CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe pose during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)

Patrick McEnroe, President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, will receive the 2024 Tennis Creates Impact Award for his significant contributions to the sport from his achievements as a player and Davis Cup captain, to his influential work in the media, shaping how fans experience and understand the impact of tennis. As President of the Tennis Hall of Fame, Patrick has further cemented his role as a steward of tennis history, ensuring the sport's legacy and its greatest champions are celebrated and preserved for future generations. His leadership and dedication have left an indelible mark on the tennis community.

Six exceptional Mid-Atlantic honorees will be recognized for their dedication to tennis and its impact on the region. These awards celebrate those who embody the Foundation's guiding principles and continue to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of tennis in the area. The winners were chosen from a pool of inspiring nominees across the region, each with a compelling story of leadership, community service, and passion for sport. Their remarkable efforts have supported tennis and enhanced the lives of those in their communities. Honorees are: Luke Grimshaw, Community Champion; Black Girls Tennis Club, Provider Champion; Alexandre Kroely, Youth Leader; Jen Kaine, Adult Leader; Julius Mashonganyika, Tennis in the Classroom; and Gordon Macgill, Coach of the Year.

Mid-Atlantic Honoree Bios

Hosted by Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe, professional actors and passionate philanthropists, the black-tie optional evening will feature entertainment by DCs own, The Moonlighters, along with an All-Star VIP cocktail reception, gala dinner, live and silent auction, and will play host to many DC and sports dignitaries.

Gala Co-Chairs Maria and Kirk Galiani and Lee and Henry Fonvielle, local business leaders and philanthropists, are ardent supporters of the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation, with unwavering commitment to advancing the mission of the foundation and tennis community in the Mid-Atlantic region.

For over a century, the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation has been committed to growing tennis across the region to impact the health and wellness of Mid-Atlantic communities, championing healthier lives by making the sport accessible to ALL. With more than 1.2 million people playing tennis today in the region and another 1.3 million interested in the game, they are leading the way to increase access to the sport and chart a course for the next 100 years.

About USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation:

USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits. Learn about our impact in the Mid-Atlantic and how USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation creates community, character, and well-being.

For more information, please contact: Jon Gunter | 703-556-6120 Ext. 7007 or [email protected]

SOURCE USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation