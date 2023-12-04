USTA MID-ATLANTIC FOUNDATION CENTENNIAL GALA HONORS FRANCES TIAFOE

Tennis star and seven renown leaders and players inducted into Hall of Fame

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 500 guests gathered to celebrate the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation's Centennial and show support for the nonprofit's mission to grow tennis and vision for increased access to the sport in every community. During the Centennial Gala presented by Trustar Bank on December 1 at the National Portrait Gallery and Smithsonian American Art Museum eight prestigious individuals, including tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe, were inducted into the USTA Mid-Atlantic Hall of Fame.

Hosted by former professional tennis player, Baltimorean and current tennis broadcaster Pam Shriver, the Centennial Gala helped raise financial support that USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation will directly invest back into the community through outreach programs such as the USTA Mid-Atlantic Junior Player Scholarship, the Facility/Court Restoration Grant, and the organization's Girls Rule the Court™ program. The organization prioritizes increased access to tennis in under-resourced communities.

Gala guests enjoyed a moving program which included the Hall of Fame induction, the first in 10 years. The inductees were selected for their significant achievements in tennis as outstanding players and/or contributors to the growth of the sport in the region and beyond. Congressman Glenn Ivey (MD-04) joined the program to issue a special Congressional Citation to Frances Tiafoe recognizing his achievements in tennis and his commitment to giving back to his local community.

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Hall of Fame Class of 2023 included:

  • Gustavo Castillo;
  • Page Crosland;
  • David Crossland;
  • Vicki Datlow;
  • Sara Fornaciari;
  • Joni Hannah;
  • Jim Thompson; and
  • Frances Tiafoe

USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation now looks forward to the next 100 years of tennis in the region, further strengthening the mission to grow and increase access to the sport and most importantly using the power of tennis to change lives. Support the mission and contribute to their Centennial Campaign before the end of the year here.  

View full bio information for the HOF Inductees here. 

View information about The Centennial Gala here. 

About USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation:
USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits. Our mission is to promote and develop the growth of tennis in EVERY community.  Since 1923, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation's mission to grow the sport has not wavered and remains more relevant than ever. With more than 1.3 million people playing tennis today in the Mid-Atlantic and another 1 million people interested, USTA Mid-Atlantic is leading the way to increase access to the sport and chart a course for the next 100 years of tennis. 

SOURCE USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

