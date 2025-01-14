USTA President Brian Hainline, MD Joins Tennis Social AI as Chief Innovation & Health Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis Social AI proudly announces Brian Hainline, MD as its Chief Innovation and Health Officer, marking a transformative step in its mission to redefine tennis and racquet sports.

Brian, former President of the USTA and the first Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA, brings decades of leadership and expertise at the intersection of health, sports, and innovation. A Clinical Professor of Neurology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Brian has been a vocal advocate for tennis as the healthiest sport in the world. His role at Tennis Social AI will focus on driving cutting-edge initiatives to broaden the sport's accessibility, unlock its health benefits, and integrate technology to elevate the player experience.

“Tennis Social AI addresses a critical gap in bringing tennis to the people." - Brian Hainline, MD Post this

"Tennis is the healthiest sport on the planet – but that only matters if tennis is accessible to individuals and communities from all cultures, all ages, and all abilities," Brian shared. "Tennis Social AI addresses a critical gap in bringing tennis to the people – tennis that is fun, engaging, and a platform for developmental success. I feel privileged to be part of this journey."

At Tennis Social AI, the mission is to make tennis more social, fun, and accessible to everyone, regardless of age, ability, or skill level. Brian's addition to the team comes as the company prepares for its first installations and public launch in early 2025.

Rooted in tennis, Tennis Social AI's proprietary technology also holds the potential to revolutionize other racquet sports, including pickleball and padel. This versatility positions the company as a leader in racquet sports simulation.

2025 promises to redefine racquet sports innovation. Tennis Social AI will blend entertainment, fitness, and training, paving the way for a future where the sport inspires and stays accessible to all.

For more information on brand opportunities and pre-sales, contact: Steven McClendon at [email protected] / Tyler Kelly at [email protected] or visit https://tennissocial.ai/

SOURCE Tennis Social AI