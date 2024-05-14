USTDA Announces Agenda and Key Speakers for the Sixth Indo-Pacific Business Forum

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) announced the agenda and key speakers for the sixth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF).

IPBF 2024 to convene more than 500 government and private-sector leaders from the United States and across the Indo-Pacific region Post this U.S. Trade and Development Agency Director Enoh T. Ebong, opening the 2023 Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) in Tokyo, Japan.

WHAT:

Co-hosted by USTDA and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State, IPBF will convene more than 500 government and private-sector leaders from the United States and across the Indo-Pacific region, both onsite and online through livestreamed plenaries, to build partnerships and share insights on the latest trends, opportunities and solutions to support infrastructure in the region's emerging economies.

WHEN:

In-Person | May 21, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. PHST

Livestream | May 20, 2024, at 8:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE:

In-Person | Shangri-La The Fort, Manila, Philippines

Livestream provided upon registration.

WHO:

IPBF 2024 speakers will include high-level government officials and advisors, C-suite representatives from major multinational corporations and executive-level finance and development partners. For the list of confirmed speakers please visit: https://indopacificbusinessforum.com/2024-speakers/.

AGENDA THEMES:

The 2024 IPBF will feature discussions, panels and workshops that cover a wide range of topics, including infrastructure, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, clean energy, climate adaptation and mitigation, emerging digital technologies and inclusive trade. For more information including the most up-to-date agenda, please visit indopacificbusinessforum.com .

MEDIA ACCREDITATION:

For in-person or livestream media registration and accreditation, please visit https://indopacificbusinessforum.com/media-2024/. Media registration closes on Monday, May 20, 2024, at noon PHST.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

The Indo-Pacific Business Forum advances the Biden-Harris Administration Indo-Pacific Strategy , the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity , the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and other initiatives.

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create U.S. jobs through the export of U.S. goods and services for priority infrastructure projects in emerging economies. USTDA links U.S. businesses to export opportunities by funding project preparation and partnership-building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

SOURCE U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA)