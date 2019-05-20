USTMA Urges Drivers to #KnowYourRoll This National Tire Safety Week: May 20-27

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA) today announced the kick-off of National Tire Safety Week, an industry-led initiative to raise awareness and educate consumers about proper tire care and safety. This year's theme and hashtag, #KnowYourRoll, will run through Memorial Day.

This year's National Tire Safety Week coincides with the announcement of the formation of the bipartisan Congressional Tire Caucus, co-chaired by Reps. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) and Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.). The caucus was created to facilitate an exchange of ideas and information important to the U.S. tire manufacturing industry in the name of economic impact, sustainability, safety and future mobility.

"U.S. tire manufacturers continue to invest tremendous resources innovating tires so they are safer and more sustainable than just a decade ago," said Anne Forristall Luke, president and CEO of USTMA. "National Tire Safety Week is a chance to highlight the importance of the drivers' role in the safety equation through regular maintenance and simple tire pressure and wear checks. Just like fastening your seatbelt – an action that's become synonymous with safety--proper tire care and maintenance also need to be top of mind when it comes to ensuring the safety of all motorists on the road."

USTMA is committed to helping consumers understand important facts about tire care and maintenance. Our members' public outreach campaigns empower drivers, especially teen drivers and young adults, to check the condition of their tires as the full summer road trip season begins. A number of member companies, including Bridgestone, Cooper Tire, Goodyear, Michelin, Toyo Tires and Yokohama Tire have developed initiatives focused on the annual tire safety campaign.

A recent survey by AAA found that almost 100 million Americans are planning travel this spring and summer. Unfortunately, many happy road trips will be interrupted by car trouble. AAA predicts it will be called on to rescue up to 8 million drivers from problems like dead batteries, lock-outs and flat tires.

USTMA recommends drivers check their tire pressure monthly, regularly check their tire tread depth and ensure that tires are rotated and properly aligned. Fewer than half of drivers believe—incorrectly—they can determine if a tire is under inflated just by looking at it. And less than one in five know how to properly check tire pressure. Those are two important reasons why proper tire maintenance and periodic inspections by a tire professional are essential for optimum performance and service life of tires.

Additionally, USTMA has been actively advocating in state legislatures to advance laws to protect consumers from unsafe used tires that put drivers at risk. Nearly 38 million used tires were sold in 2017. Once a tire has been mounted on a vehicle and driven, it's considered a used tire. While new tires must meet stringent federal safety standards to be sold in the U.S., worn tires can be resold as used with virtually no restrictions.

National Tire Safety Week is an annual USTMA initiative aimed at helping consumers learn the simple yet essential steps for proper tire care and maintenance, and is supported by USTMA members: Bridgestone Americas, Inc.; Continental Tire the Americas, LLC; Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Giti Tire (USA) Ltd.; The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company; Hankook Tire America Corp; Kumho Tire U.S.A., Inc.; Michelin North America, Inc.; Pirelli Tire North America; Sumitomo Rubber Industries; Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas Inc. and Yokohama Tire Corporation.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association is the national trade association for tire manufacturers that produce tires in the U.S. Our 12 member companies operate 56 tire‐related manufacturing facilities in 17 states and generate over $27 billion in annual sales. We directly support more than a quarter million tire manufacturing U.S. jobs – totaling almost $20 billion in wages. USTMA advances a sustainable tire manufacturing industry through thought leadership and a commitment to science‐based public policy advocacy. USTMA members are committed to continuous improvement of the performance of our products, worker and consumer safety and environmental stewardship.

SOURCE U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association (USTMA)

Related Links

https://www.ustires.org

