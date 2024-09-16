USTOA INVITES TRAVELERS TO ENTER "PICTURE YOURSELF IN…" SWEEPSTAKES

Entrants Will Have a Chance to Win* a $10,000 Travel Certificate to Winner's Choice of A Trip to China, Colombia, or Madrid, Spain with a USTOA Tour Operator Member

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) launches the USTOA "Picture Yourself In…" Sweepstakes with a chance to win a $10,000 travel certificate that can be used by the winner and a guest to travel to the winner's choice of China, Colombia or Madrid, Spain, with a USTOA member tour operator.

The sweepstakes aligns with USTOA's "Picture Yourself In…" campaign in collaboration with Turkish Airlines , travel insurer Crum & Forster , and destination partners China National Tourist Office New York , Colombia the country of beauty , and Only in Madrid , to inspire travelers to picture themselves wearing fashions purchased in destinations they visit, sustaining the artisans and small businesses that keep local economies thriving.

Now open for entry, US residents ages 21 or older can enter the USTOA "Picture Yourself In…" Sweepstakes at ustoa.com/pictureyourselfin by completing and submitting the official entry form, including full name, city, state, and email address. The sweepstakes will be open through October 31, 2024. Entries are limited to one per person during the entire sweepstakes period.

"USTOA is excited to shine a light on the stylish aspects of traveling sustainably," said Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA. "When you're purposeful about your purchases, your travel adventures live on in your everyday life. Imagine pulling a piece from your closet and immediately recalling the sights, rhythms, tastes, and echoes of a foreign land. Not to mention the people you met—perhaps even the artisans whose hands carefully crafted what you're about to wear."

Dale continued, "This sweepstakes encourages consumers to consider the good they can do when they shop local, not only at home but around the world. We're proud that our tour operators showcase authentic shopping opportunities and help travelers find items to cherish long after they return home."

To kick off the sweepstakes in a fun and engaging way, USTOA was on-site at Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan, on September 14 inviting shoppers to virtually transport themselves to China, Colombia, and Madrid, Spain, and adorn themselves in traditional apparel via the magic of an AR (augmented reality) Mirror, powered by ZERO10. By seeing themselves in these wonderful destinations, wearing or carrying beautifully made things like a Chinese Hanfu, a Spanish silk mantón, or a macramé bucket bag from Colombia, participants were encouraged to think about souvenir shopping in new ways. Artisan-made wearables from around the globe are an investment that will elicit memories and spark joy for years to come.

For more information on USTOA, visit ustoa.com , call 212-599-6599, or email [email protected] .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC, 21 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts 12:00 a.m. ET on 9/14/24 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on 10/31/24. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, prize details, odds, and restrictions, see https://woobox.com/vvtadq/rules . Sponsor: United States Tour Operators Association, Inc. 345 Seventh Avenue, Suite 1801, New York, NY 10001.

The sweepstakes is not provided by or affiliated with Crum & Forster. Crum & Forster is a registered trademark of United States Fire Insurance Company.

About USTOA:

Representing $16 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow six million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 50 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel advisors.

