USTOA TOUR OPERATOR SURVEY REVEALS TOP DESTINATIONS FOR 2026

USTOA Members Forecast Growth, Optimism, and Potential Headwinds in 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The tour operator members of the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA) named Italy the top destination travelers are booking for 2026.

Europe continues to remain strong in the top five, with France named second, Japan in third, followed by Portugal and Greece. Domestically, travelers are gravitating toward Hawaii, U.S. National Parks, Alaska, California, and New York. Tour operator members identified Portugal as the leading off-the-beaten-path destination gaining traction for 2026, with Morocco, Croatia, and Colombia following. Malta, Vietnam, and Ireland tied for fifth. Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA added, "Portugal is seeing strong momentum from our members, thanks to both its 'hot' destination status and its off-the-beaten path appeal. It offers something new and different for those who have already experienced many of Europe's classics."

Small group tours are poised for the strongest passenger growth next year, followed by private groups and FIT. Value and experiences were tied as the top influences on destination choice for 2026, followed closely by safety perceptions. Dale continued, "Today's traveler is value-driven and experience led. They want enriching experiences, but economic considerations and a sense of security are shaping their decisions."

Members identified three key trends expected to shape travel in 2026:

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a practical tool for customized trip planning, smarter itineraries, and customization, with travelers increasingly expecting AI-driven recommendations and seamless digital integration.

At the same time, there is a continued shift toward meaningful travel, with travelers seeking authentic, culturally immersive, and slower-paced experiences that prioritize local culture and personal connection over sightseeing checklists.

Economic considerations are also shaping decisions, as shared throughout the survey, with travelers looking for value, transparency, and flexibility, choosing brands that help them feel confident they are getting more from their travel investment.

Growth Ahead

According to the survey results, announced at the 2025 USTOA Annual Conference and Marketplace in National Harbor, MD, December 1-5, more than three quarters (78%) of USTOA tour operator members are highly confident/confident that guest bookings will increase in 2026. A substantial majority, 88%, anticipate sales growth, and 84% expect growth in passengers next year. Among those forecasting increases, more than half (55%) project optimistic to significant gains of 7% to 10% or more in sales, while nearly half (46%) expect the same for passenger volumes.

Daled added, "Despite today's unpredictable global climate, travelers remain motivated to explore, and our tour operator members are positioned to guide them with the expertise, trust, insight, and security that elevate the way they experience the world."

Global Risks

While the tour operator members of USTOA view the upcoming year with optimism, they also addressed the global risks that could impact travel confidence in 2026. Members identified economic uncertainty, including global financial volatility and fluctuations in the dollar, as the biggest threat to travel confidence next year. Cost of living and political instability followed closely behind. These factors are shaping traveler decisions and booking patterns, with 71% of tour operators reporting increased hesitancy from consumers committing to travel and 63% noting shorter booking windows, purchasing closer to departure. Additionally, 39% have seen more last-minute cancellations or changes.

The survey was conducted between September 9 and October 17, 2025, with a 92% participation rate.

For more information on USTOA, visit www.ustoa.com.

About USTOA:

Representing $24.4 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 8.4 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value, and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 50 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel advisors.

SOURCE USTOA