'USU' is Positioned as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Service Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the Enterprise Service Management (ESM) vendors.

USU, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass. , April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named USU as a Q2 2024 service leader in the SPARK MatrixTM analysis of the global Enterprise Service Management (ESM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™: Enterprise Service Management (ESM) 2024, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Kausal Santhosh, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions,"USU Enterprise Service Management platform stands out as a comprehensive solution leveraging AI and automation to streamline service processes and enhance customer experiences. With its Process Manager, it efficiently manages automation processes across various business functions. The platform's AI-powered chatbots enable quick issue resolution, while automation capabilities tackle repetitive tasks, freeing up staff for strategic initiatives. Offering a no-code/low-code platform with a unified UI for diverse business functions, it includes pre-configured self-service portals and a multi-bot architecture for efficient support. The platform offers customized AI modules to enhance usability, enabling trend identification, incident prediction, and risk management optimization. USU's expertise in IT finance management and knowledge management, along with tailored on-premises deployment for the public sector, further solidifies its commitment to delivering practical solutions with a focus on simplicity and user experience."

"Additionally, USU strategically focuses on integrating diverse functionalities into a unified platform, aiming to elevate user experience, enhance operational efficiency, and maximize value for customers. Prioritizing the SaaS delivery model underscores USU's dedication to providing scalable, flexible, and economical solutions, poised to meet evolving market demands effectively continuous to remain a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Enterprise Service Management, Q2," Kausal Santhosh adds.

Quote by USU:

"We are very pleased with the top ranking by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. SPARK MatrixTM for Enterprise Service Management is a comprehensive market study with a detailed analysis and evaluation of the world's best providers. We are therefore proud to be positioned as a leader. Our product line is modular and scalable, which makes it possible to efficiently integrate all service and support processes - whether as an on-premises, SaaS or hybrid solution. In addition, over 100 relevant ESM processes are available out of the box and therefore ready for immediate use," emphasizes Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President at USU.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines ESM as a comprehensive solution that efficiently structures and optimizes diverse business services beyond IT within an organization through robust service management practices, modules, and strict adherence to Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL) guidelines. The solution places significant emphasis on streamlining business processes, task automation, and collaboration to enhance overall efficiency and productivity. The solutions extend beyond the realm of IT, extending their benefits to corporate, marketing, legal, HR, facilities management, finance, and customer experience teams. This approach enables automation, digitalization, and improvement of organizational IT infrastructure and operational activities.

Traditionally, ESM solutions has evolved from IT service management (ITSM) solution that was limited to managing only IT related tasks, issues, and processes such as back-office, ticketing, and service desk capabilities. ESM market is fueled due to the rise in demand of digitalization, collaboration, remote working, and enhancing employee & customer experience by integrating front and back-office tasks.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in the ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

