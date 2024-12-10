USU Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™ for Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools by QKS Group

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named USU a technology leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools market.

The QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights that help users access provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

USU has been chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools owing to its outstanding capabilities in providing robust security features, seamless integration with existing systems, and comprehensive management tools that ensure secure and efficient identity verification and access control for resources.

QKS Group defines Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools as "a comprehensive set of tools that facilitates managing and optimizing an organization's software assets throughout their lifecycle. The tools ensure compliance with licensing agreements, reduce costs by identifying and reallocating underused licenses, optimize software spend, and mitigate risks associated with software. SAM tools provide detailed software asset analysis and support organizational efficiency and strategic decision-making.".

Venkatesh Kopparthi, Analyst at QKS Group, states, "USU's Software Asset Management (SAM) platform offers a powerful and unified solution that equips organizations with the tools needed to optimize software investments and achieve compliance. The platform's robust suite provides comprehensive asset discovery, license compliance management, and automated optimization features, which reduce audit risks and support strong IT governance. Moreover, USU's advanced analytics and reporting capabilities enable strategic insights, empowering proactive management of software assets to keep pace with evolving compliance and cost management needs."

"Software is more than just installations – it is the lifeblood of every company. With an efficient Software Asset Management tool, businesses are empowered to make more mileage out of their licenses, to lower licensing costs, to reduce security risks, and improve strategic decision making. With our advanced solutions, we provide companies with the tools and services they need to effectively optimize their tech investments. This positive recognition confirms our success and the value we deliver to our customers," says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President of USU.

The Software Asset Management (SAM) Tools market is rapidly evolving as businesses face growing complexities in software licensing and subscription models, pushing the demand for advanced SAM tools. These solutions are crucial for ensuring compliance, optimizing costs, and managing hybrid cloud environments as organizations expand their digital footprints. SAM platforms now incorporate AI-driven analytics, automation, and predictive insights to enhance operational efficiency and reduce audit risks. With the shift towards digital transformation and cloud-based infrastructures, organizations are increasingly adopting SAM solutions to prevent costly non-compliance penalties and streamline IT operations across regions.

USU GmbH

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps organizations optimize their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Globally, organizations trust USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.

USU technologies deliver comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on premises and cloud management to SaaS and hardware solutions. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, providing consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

