Usual Emerges From Stealth, Launches New Stablecoin Ecosystem With Alternative Model

Upcoming fiat-backed stablecoin will address flaws in existing models by offering holders equitable value distribution and yields generated from real world assets, as well as participation in DAO

PARIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Usual, an innovative hybrid finance protocol, today officially emerged from stealth by announcing the launch of USD0, a permissionless and fully compliant stablecoin backed 1:1 by real-world assets (RWAs), and USUAL, a governance token that allows the community to guide the future evolution of the network. Usual addresses current stablecoin market issues by redistributing profits to the community, rewarding token holders with real yields generated by the RWAs.

Usual represents the next evolution in decentralized stablecoins by reinstating community trust, democratizing financial opportunities, and ensuring fair income distribution. The USD0 token addresses the typical challenges of a fully permissionless stablecoin by being backed entirely by real-world assets. Stablecoin holders will no longer be exposed to the risk of banking bankruptcy from traditional actors. Usual governance tokens will reward USD0 holders and all other participants in the Usual ecosystem. The Usual community will be empowered to vote on proposals that guide the token's future.

Usual is led by uniquely positioned founders including CEO Pierre Person, a former French politician,, member of the National Assembly (French Parliament) and his most recently Vice-President of the presidential political party who spearheaded the country's crypto asset legislation; DEO Adli Takkal Bataille, an acclaimed blockchain author and seminar leader; COO Hugo Sallé de Chou as overseeing operations and growth, serial entrepreneur and co-founder of Pumpkin, a French fintech that amassed one million users prior to its acquisition by one of the largest French Banks. The founders collectively share a vision to build a revolutionary web3 system founded on ethos, transparency, alignment, and redistribution, and to take a stand against the privatization of profits and lack of transparency that the stablecoin market currently faces.

Pierre Person, CEO of Usual, said: "Existing stablecoin models lack transparency and equitable value distribution, privatizing their gains and socializing their losses, and going against the ethos that web3 was built on. Usual is proud to be addressing this void by providing a permissionless, real-asset backed stablecoin that shares our profits directly with the community, and empowers our token holders to guide us to the future that they see fit."

With the launch of USD0 and USUAL token, Usual seeks to drive the next evolution of equitable and community-centered finance. By addressing deep flaws in existing models and putting control in the hands of users, Usual looks to set a new standard for transparency, aligned incentives, and fair value distribution in decentralized protocols. As the wider crypto community navigates hype cycles, Usual remains grounded in its commitment to building technology that serves all participants, not just the privileged few. Usual believes that only by keeping community first can the true promise of decentralized finance be achieved.

