U.S.VETS - Las Vegas Receives Hundreds of Emergency Hygiene Kits for At-Risk Veterans

U.S.VETS is the nation's largest nonprofit provider of comprehensive services to homeless and at-risk veterans, with 20 residential sites and nine service centers across five states and in Washington D.C. The nonprofit has a mission of helping military veterans and their families successfully transition by providing housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support.

The Las Vegas location operates more than 330 beds of transitional and permanent housing, and assists more than 400 veteran households with rapid re-housing and homeless prevention services each year.

With a corporate office and three managed resorts in Las Vegas, Diamond Resorts has strong ties to the community and partners with numerous local charities to support those in need. With help from Apollo Global Management and its portfolio partners, Diamond team members spent several days packing more than 800 bags with deodorant, toothpaste, hair combs, shampoo, conditioner and soap. They then personally dropped off the kits and toured the U.S.VETS – Las Vegas location to learn more about ways to help in the future.

"We have many team members, including numerous military veterans, who call Las Vegas home, and we are honored to be able to support the work U.S.VETS – Las Vegas is doing to help this incredible community," said Mike Flaskey, CEO of Diamond Resorts. "Charity is a key tenet of our brand and we take supporting our military heroes seriously."

Throughout the year, Diamond Resorts offers military members and veterans 10% off the company's Best Available Rate at all of its owned or managed resorts. Members or veterans can book the deal now through December 31, 2019, by entering code SERVE19 at DiamondResortsandHotels.com. Valid identification is required at check-in.

