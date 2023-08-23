USVI Department of Tourism Wins Big at the 2023 Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations

News provided by

U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

23 Aug, 2023, 11:17 ET

"Venturing Out: St. Croix" Wins Brand USA Video Storytelling Awards

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, led by Commissioner Joseph Boschulte and Assistant Commissioner Alani Henneman, attended the 2023 Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations (ESTO) in Savannah, Georgia. ESTO is the premier annual learning and knowledge-sharing forum for destination marketing professionals.

"Venturing Out: St. Croix," an electrifying three-part video series that captures the essence of adventure and discovery, commissioned by the Department of Tourism, received the prestigious Brand USA 2023 Video Storytelling Awards. The series follows host Creighton as he delves into the heart of wild landscapes, uncovering the true essence of living life to the fullest.

"It is a great honor to be recognized by the Brand USA team for our work in video storytelling. This award and the campaign "Venturing Out: St. Croix" reflects our team's commitment to authentically share the stories of the U.S. Virgin Islands," said Joseph Boschulte, Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. "On behalf of the USVI, the Department of Tourism, and our partners, I want to thank Brand USA for this acknowledgment."

The award was presented to Commissioner Boschulte and Assistant Commissioner Henneman during a networking luncheon on August 21st at the Savannah Convention Center.

In addition to the awards, the USVI team participated in various educational sessions, including a TikTok expert panel where Commissioner Boschulte shared about the department's emerging plan to enhance social engagement and reach through the platform.

"As we continue to grow our social reach, platforms like TikTok allow us to hit new and emerging target demographics while sharing authentic content reflective of our destination," shared Assistant Commissioner Henneman, who leads marketing and communications for the department.

The four-day conference wrapped up on Tuesday, August 22nd with the Destiny and Mercury Awards Dinner, where USVI finished amongst the top three finalists for the Mercury Award for Special Activations.

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit www.visitusvi.com.

About the U.S. Virgin Islands
About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI). 

SOURCE U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism

