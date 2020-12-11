USW Aims to Mitigate Effects of Planned Shutdown at Mylan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) released the following statement today from USW District 8 Director Ernest R. "Billy" Thompson in response to the announcement that Mylan owner Viatris plans to close the company's manufacturing facility in Morgantown in July 2021 as part of a global corporate restructuring plan.

"The USW stands with the thousands of workers, families and small businesses in the Morgantown area that will be potentially devastated by this loss of 1,500 jobs. When corporations make decisions like this, there is a ripple effect of pain felt throughout the entire region.

"In particular, we are deeply concerned about the effect that these plans could have on the 875 members of USW Local 8-957 who stand to lose their jobs, along with the 300 more members currently on layoff. Our hearts go out to them and to their families as they cope with today's extremely unsettling news.

"It's incredibly sad when, in the race for ever-greater profits, corporations upend the lives of hard-working American families. Still, our union will not simply walk away. The USW has been in contact with Viatris officials and local political leaders, and we intend to work with them to do whatever we can to mitigate the effects of the company's plan on this community. Our work is just beginning, but we intend to make sure that the workers and families who are devastated by today's news are not left behind or forgotten."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, mining, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining, the service, public and health care sectors and higher education. For more information: www.usw.org . District 8 represents thousands of USW members in West Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland and Virginia.

