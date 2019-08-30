USW Announces Tentative Agreement with Alcoa

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today announced that the union has reached a tentative agreement with Alcoa on a master contract and said that negotiating committee delegates will now return to their local unions to conduct membership information meetings and arrange ratification votes.

"We came to the table months ago prepared to negotiate in good faith for a fair contract, but management made us fight for it every step of the way," said USW International President Tom Conway. "We are proud of what we have accomplished due to the unity, strength and solidarity of local union leaders, members and Contract Action Teams."

USW District 7 Director Michael Millsap, who chaired negotiations with Alcoa for the union, said that the committee will be recommending the proposed agreement to the membership for ratification.

"The proposed contract builds on decades of collective bargaining progress with hard-fought economic and non-economic improvements," Millsap said. "Our members have earned and deserve fair wages, benefits and working conditions."

The USW will not be discussing the details of the proposed new contract with the public until after members have had the opportunity to review it with their elected union representatives in the coming days and weeks.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

