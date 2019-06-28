USW, Arconic Announce Tentative Agreement

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today announced that the union and its locals have reached a tentative agreement with Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) and said that members of its negotiating committee will be returning home in the coming days to set up informational meetings for the membership and making arrangements for ratification.

"This is a good outcome for our bargaining," said USW International Vice President Tom Conway, who chaired negotiations with Arconic for the union. "We are proud of what we have accomplished thanks to the unity, strength and solidarity that the local union leaders, members and Contract Action Teams have built and demonstrated over the past months in bringing Arconic to the right place."

The committee will be recommending to the membership that this agreement be ratified. The USW will not be discussing the details of the proposed new contract with the public until after members have had the opportunity to review it with their elected union representatives in the coming days and weeks.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

