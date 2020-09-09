USW Backs Biden-Harris Made-in-America Plan

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's plan to end outsourcing and bring jobs back to the United States:

"American workers need leaders who understand that our economy cannot survive if we continue to ship manufacturing and other jobs overseas.

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's vision to protect and create jobs through a combination of tax incentives, infrastructure investment with strong Buy American provisions, and attention to domestic supply chains offers common sense solutions and a clear path to success.

"For far too long, American workers have borne witness to a steady stream of plant shutdowns and closures. And while the pandemic certainly contributed to the devastation of the American economy and cost millions of jobs, the sad reality is that this trend stretches back well beyond this year.

"Donald Trump's policies have been heavy on talk and massive corporate tax cuts, but light on strategic, long-term action when it comes to truly protecting American jobs. America's workers and industries can't count on short-term solutions.

"It's no wonder then that imports continue to flow into our country, jobs continue to move offshore and massive Chinese overcapacity continues to erode global prices of our manufactured goods.

"The Biden-Harris plan shows that they will prioritize domestic manufacturing and more importantly that they intend to put American workers first."

For more on Trump's broken promises to steelworkers, click here.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

