USW Blasts Mississippi Polymers' Decision to Lock Out Workers

CORINTH, Miss., June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The USW today condemned Mississippi Polymers' decision to lock out more than 100 members of USW Local 759L in its Corinth, Miss., plant.

"Our members are ready and willing to keep working while we continue bargaining a fair deal," said USW District 9 Director Daniel Flippo. "It's appalling that the company is willing to take this drastic step and keep workers off the job instead of working in good faith to resolve our outstanding differences."

The local has been bargaining a new contract with Mississippi Polymers. On June 4, the company refused to allow workers on the job after they voted down a proposal with unreasonable changes to their health insurance and reducing their job security. At midnight the company instituted a formal lock out.

"These hard-working union members and their families deserve a contract that reflects their dedication and commitment," Flippo said. "We are willing to keep working until we reach that agreement, but the company must end this illegal lock out."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

