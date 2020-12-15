USW Commends Independent Mexico Labor Expert Board, Echoes Call to Strengthen Mexican Labor Rights

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) today commended the Independent Mexico Labor Expert Board for its thoughtful and thorough investigation into the progress of Mexican labor reform and concurred with its recommendations on appropriate steps to further protect Mexican workers.

The board, an advisory group established by Congress to monitor labor rights in Mexico under the U. S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA), released an interim report on Dec. 15 assessing the current state of Mexican labor reform and endorsing further U.S. support.

While noting significant progress on labor law reform, the report found that "many of the changes promised to improve the lives of workers, in terms of union democracy, freedom of association and collective bargaining, remain to be implemented." The board also determined that Mexico's system of employer-controlled "protection unions" remains intact.

The board recommended that the United States carefully monitor Mexico's actions to end violence against worker rights advocates, increase transparency and focus enforcement on priority sectors, which include manufacturing and mining.

The U.S. government should accelerate the delivery of aid to strengthen Mexican workers' ability to exercise their rights to organize and bargain under the new law, the board also found. Advancing workers' rights in Mexico will promote a rising standard of living for its people and reduce downward pressure on wages for U.S. workers.

The board's members were appointed by the leadership of the U. S. House and Senate as well as the Labor Advisory Committee for Trade Negotiations and Trade Policy, chaired by USW International President Tom Conway.

See the full text of the report here.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, [email protected]

