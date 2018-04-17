USW District 11 Endorses Julie Blaha for Minnesota State Auditor

"Julie Blaha already knows the issues that impact our families the most," Rebrovich said. "Her experience includes working with local governments throughout Minnesota to improve employment conditions, increase the minimum wage and secure earned sick time protections for workers."

USW Local 1259 President Shawn Scott said that Blaha's experience should enable her to directly and immediately improve the lives of Minnesotans.

"As a middle school math teacher, elected statewide union official, advocate for school finance and teachers' pensions and as a member of her local economic development authority, she has already made a huge difference in many people's lives," Scott said. "Julie gets results wherever she goes."

In addition to Blaha, the USW has endorsed Tim Walz in the Minnesota gubernatorial election, which will also take place on Nov. 6, 2018.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

