USW District 11 Endorses Julie Blaha for Minnesota State Auditor

EVELETH, Minn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today proudly endorsed Minnesota AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Julie Blaha's campaign to become the next State Auditor.
USW District 11 Assistant Director John Rebrovich, who is also Minnesota AFL-CIO vice president, said that Blaha's record of serving the state's working families gives her a perspective that uniquely qualifies her over other candidates to provide oversight, education and representation on behalf of the state on issues faced by our cities, towns and counties.
"Julie Blaha already knows the issues that impact our families the most," Rebrovich said. "Her experience includes working with local governments throughout Minnesota to improve employment conditions, increase the minimum wage and secure earned sick time protections for workers."
USW Local 1259 President Shawn Scott said that Blaha's experience should enable her to directly and immediately improve the lives of Minnesotans.
"As a middle school math teacher, elected statewide union official, advocate for school finance and teachers' pensions and as a member of her local economic development authority, she has already made a huge difference in many people's lives," Scott said. "Julie gets results wherever she goes."
In addition to Blaha, the USW has endorsed Tim Walz in the Minnesota gubernatorial election, which will also take place on Nov. 6, 2018.
