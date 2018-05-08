USW Endorses Jared Golden for Congress in Maine's 2nd District

"Jared understands the needs of working people because he is one," Shinn said. "Jared fought for our country in the military, and we trust him to fight back against corporations and special interests and continue to stand up for working people."

USW Local 9 President Patrick Carleton pointed out that Golden has also fought for laws to implement an increased minimum wage, improve protections for public safety workers who experience post-traumatic stress and defend firefighters from environmental toxins.

"State Representative Golden has a strong record of standing with organized labor," said USW Local 9 President Patrick Carleton. "He has opposed union busting bills and so called 'right-to-work' legislation designed to weaken the rights of workers."

Assistant Majority Leader Golden welcomed the USW endorsement and said that he is proud to stand with the Steelworkers and all of organized labor.

"If you are a union member in Maine, you can trust that I'll have your back in Washington," he said. "Together, we'll fight for more healthcare, fair wages and an equal stake in the game. That's my commitment to the middle and working class people of Maine."

