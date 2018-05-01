USW Endorses Joe Morelle for Congress in New York's 25th District

"As Majority Leader in the New York State Assembly, Joe was the prime sponsor of strong Buy American legislation for state projects that passed last year," said USW District 4 Director John Shinn. "We know that he will take his values and work ethic to Washington, D.C., and continue to fight for our families."

Shinn pointed out that in the Assembly, Morelle fought to create jobs, raise the minimum wage and make healthcare more affordable as part of his overall drive to improve the economic stability of middle class American families.

"Without a doubt, the working men and women of New York need a strong advocate to live up to the legacy of Rep. Slaughter," Shinn said. "Joe Morelle is truly the best choice to continue her work and carry through with her vision."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

