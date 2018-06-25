USW Endorses Kendra Fershee for Congress

"Kendra Fershee has made it clear that she will go to the Capitol and fight passionately against any attempt to pass a national right to work law," Thompson said. "She clearly understands that a strong labor movement represents our country's best hope to rebuild the middle class."

Thompson said that standing with organized labor to give workers a stronger voice on the job has been an important cornerstone of Fershee's campaign and that she will continue fighting to make their voices heard as their representative in Congress.

"It's more important than ever for working people to make our voices heard throughout the political process and especially on Election Day," he said. "When union members and our families have the opportunity to vote for someone who has walked picket lines and supported men and women on strike for fairness and justice in their workplaces, we must take it."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

