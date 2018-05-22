USW Endorses Laura Kelly for Kansas Governor

Elected to the Kansas Senate in 2004, Kelly quickly became known for her leadership and ability to reach across the political aisle, advocating for fiscally responsible, balanced budgets that still prioritized quality schools, health care and public safety.

Kelly was also key to building the bipartisan coalition to reverse then Gov. Brownback's tax plan, putting Kansas on the road to fiscal recovery.

"Sen. Kelly knows the importance of service and integrity," said USW Local 307L President Jody Juarez. "She stands with working people and understands how important it is that everyone pay their fair share in order for us to drive on safe roads and send our children to good schools."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

