USW Endorses Medure for Minnesota House District 5B

USW District 11 Assistant Director John Rebrovich, who is also Minnesota AFL-CIO vice president, said that Medure has served the needs of Minnesota's working families throughout his career, beginning in law enforcement and through his student-first approach to improve schools.

"Pat Medure has already spent most of his life working for the citizens of 5B," Rebrovich said. "He isn't motivated by recognition, so we know we can count on him to continue to fight on our behalf whether the cameras are on or off."

USW Local 2660 President Cliff Tobey said that Medure's long track record on law enforcement and educational issues should serve the citizens in District 5B very well.

"For many years on the police force and as an elected sheriff and with an impressive tenure on the Grand Rapids School Board," Tobey said. "Medure seems like exactly the kind of person who will bring stable, civic-minded, thoughtful leadership to the state house – where we need it most."

The election will take place Nov. 6, 2018.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

