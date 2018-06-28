USW Endorses Scott Wallace in Pennsylvania 1st Congressional District Race

"Scott Wallace's no-nonsense history of fighting for fairness for veterans in his position at Veterans Affairs included overcoming constant obstacles to secure job training, housing loans and health care for veterans. This is exactly the kind of congressman we need in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, which is now Bucks County.

"Scott's opponent has basically been a rubber stamp for U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, voting with him more than 80% of the time. With so much at stake and so much division in our country, we need leaders like Scott Wallace who will not blindly follow other politicians, but rather will stand up and be a voice for working families back home.

"USW members understand the value of a thoughtful independent voice in Washington, D.C. and we expect Wallace to be that voice. We will be talking to voters in every corner of this congressional district between now and Election Day to highlight the differences between these two candidates. We anticipate that voters will recognize the clear choice and elect Wallace to Congress. "

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

