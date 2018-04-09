USW Endorses Tim Walz for Minnesota Governor

"Tim Walz is an ally to middle class families with his commitments to preserving American manufacturing jobs and support unions instead of undermining the ability of workers to organize and bargain collectively," Ramirez said.

"I have known him for many years and am proud to support a leader who has stood with USW members who work in a variety of sectors and industries," he said, "ranging from healthcare to manufacturing, mining and supplying energy."

"Tim Walz understands how important mining remains to the workers and economy of the Iron Range and has proven that understanding through his votes in Congress," said USW Local 1938 President John Arbogast from U.S. Steel's Minntac. "As governor, we know we can count on him to provide a strong voice for us workers and our families."

The Minnesota gubernatorial election will take place on November 6, 2018.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact: John Rebrovich – (218) 744-2757; jrebrovich@usw.org

Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592; tmontana@usw.org

