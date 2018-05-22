USW Enthusiastically Endorses Tina Smith for Senate

"She has supported our union in every sector in which the USW represents workers," Ramirez said. "Sen. Smith marched with miners struggling for a fair contract and has been a staunch, outspoken ally for those of us who hope to bring manufacturing jobs back to Minnesota."

"Almost immediately after taking office, she met with USW members and sent a letter to the Trump administration supporting action on the Section 232 investigations into steel and aluminum to make sure we protect the industries we need for national defense and help return thousands of laid-off workers to their jobs," Ramirez said.

USW District 11 Assistant Director John Rebrovich also pointed out that Smith, while serving as Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota, stood with taconite miners in their fight for a fair contract.

"She traveled to the nation's capital to speak up about the unfair and often illegal anticompetitive tactics our foreign trade partners use to drive American manufacturing companies out of business – even bringing Denis McDonough, President Obama's chief of staff, to Virginia, Minn., to hear directly from laid-off workers," Rebrovich said. "Workers whose jobs were displaced by unfair trade received help securing unemployment compensation, health insurance and assistance for retraining thanks to Smith's hard work on their behalf."

"Sen. Smith has a strong record of fighting and winning for our families," Rebrovich said. "Members of our union, other unions, their families, friends and neighbors should enthusiastically embrace this opportunity to make sure she continues to represent us and vote with confidence for her on Nov. 6, 2018."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact: John Rebrovich – (218) 744-2757; jrebrovich@usw.org

