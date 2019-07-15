USW Installs Thomas M. Conway as International President

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) today installed Thomas M. Conway as its eighth international president to replace retiring International President Leo W. Gerard.

"I've known Tom for 25 years. He's earned my admiration, demonstrating a special toughness and a willingness to take on the most difficult jobs and negotiations," Gerard said. "He has a strong vision and unique perspective about the future, and I know the union will flourish under his leadership."

Conway began his career as a millwright at Bethlehem Steel in 1978. He has served many positions in the USW, most recently as the union's international vice president (administration).

Conway has also chaired many of the union's major sector bargaining in steel, mining, aluminum, tire and rubber, oil, and other metals and manufacturing operations.

For nearly a quarter century, Conway has been on the front lines in the union's fight against unfair trade, demanding that the U.S. government enforce its trade laws to prevent unfairly traded, subsidized and dumped products from damaging domestic industries and destroying good jobs.

The union today also installed John Shinn as its new international secretary-treasurer, David McCall as its new international vice president (administration), Roxanne Brown as its new international vice president at large and Leeann Foster as a new international vice president.

"Our union's leadership underwent historic change today, but our core values remain the same," said Conway. "We will always fight on behalf of working people for social and economic justice."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, mining, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service, public and health care sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

