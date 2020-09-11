USW Launches Multi-State 'Batlight' Tour to Turn out Vote

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) this week kicked off a series of actions in the battleground states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan to spotlight how elections and politics impact workers and their communities.

Between now and Election Day, the USW will use an outdoor projector to shine a "batlight" style image onto buildings after dark encouraging workers to make a plan to vote in the upcoming general election.

"USW members across the country are familiar with the consequences of the broken promises they have endured for the last four years," said USW International President Tom Conway. "The president claims to have saved jobs, but his failed policies are responsible for hastening the loss of manufacturing employment."

"Even though the pandemic has changed and in many ways limited our opportunities to interact with each other," Conway said, "we still want to make sure everyone's making a plan to vote."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

