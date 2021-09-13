USW Local 183 members to rally for a fair contract at Providence St. Mary Medical Center

APPLE VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of United Steelworkers Local 183, which represents roughly 750 workers at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, will be holding a solidarity picket outside the facility on Wed., Sept. 15, at 12:00 PM.

The local has been bargaining with management for more than a year and is currently working on an extension after their contract expired on Nov. 30, 2020.

"We've been battling this pandemic for almost two years, and now the company wants to increase our health care costs while cutting our sick days," said Local 183 President Alma Garzon. "It's a slap in the face and a danger to both workers and patients."

In August, a regional office of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) found that St. Mary Medical Center management had engaged in bad faith bargaining tactics during negotiations in the spring. As a result, the hospital entered into a settlement with the NLRB and agreed to end its unlawful conduct.

"We give everything we have to our patients," said Ann Marie Ruiz, vice president of Local 183. "We want to be able to continue doing our jobs safely and providing the best care in the region to them. How can we do that if we can't stay healthy ourselves? We deserve a fair contract that reflects our service."

