USW Local 5114 Rejects Proposed Agreement at Lucky Friday

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the members of Local 5114 in Mullan, Idaho, have rejected a proposed agreement that would have resolved a strike at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) Lucky Friday mine.

In a secret ballot election, the USW members who began their strike against the company's unfair labor practices on March 13, 2017, voted to continue the labor dispute rather than return to work under the proposed terms of a tentative agreement reached last month between the union and Hecla management.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

