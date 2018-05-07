USW: Locked-Out ABI Workers to Rally at Alcoa Shareholders Meeting

The group will march through downtown Pittsburgh from USW International Headquarters to the Westin at 9 a.m., and the union will hold a news conference for reporters at 9:45 a.m. outside the Westin.

Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities

WHO: About 100 locked-out USW members from Alcoa's ABI aluminum smelter in Bécancour, Quebec, USW District 5 Director Alain Croteau and other local and international union leaders

WHAT: Rally outside Alcoa's annual shareholders meeting

WHEN: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, rally from approximately 9:20 until 10 a.m., with a brief news conference for reporters at 9:45 a.m.

WHERE: Westin Convention Center - 1000 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222

More information, contact: Clairandrée Cauchy – (514) 774-4001 or ccauchy@metallos.ca

Bob Gallagher (Toronto) – (416) 544-5966 or bgallagher@usw.ca

Tony Montana (Pittsburgh) – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

