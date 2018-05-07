PITTSBURGH, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Wednesday, May 9, 2018, about 100 locked-out workers from the ABI aluminum smelter in Bécancour, Quebec, will demonstrate outside Alcoa's annual shareholders meeting at the Westin Convention Center.
ABI, a joint venture between majority owner Alcoa and Rio Tinto, locked out some 1,030 members of USW Local 9700 on Jan. 11, 2018, and the union will send proxy-holding delegates into the meeting to raise questions about the lockout with the company's investors and corporate executives.
The group will march through downtown Pittsburgh from USW International Headquarters to the Westin at 9 a.m., and the union will hold a news conference for reporters at 9:45 a.m. outside the Westin.
Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities
WHO: About 100 locked-out USW members from Alcoa's ABI aluminum smelter in Bécancour, Quebec, USW District 5 Director Alain Croteau and other local and international union leaders
WHAT: Rally outside Alcoa's annual shareholders meeting
WHEN: Wednesday, May 9, 2018, rally from approximately 9:20 until 10 a.m., with a brief news conference for reporters at 9:45 a.m.
WHERE: Westin Convention Center - 1000 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15222
More information, contact: Clairandrée Cauchy – (514) 774-4001 or ccauchy@metallos.ca
Bob Gallagher (Toronto) – (416) 544-5966 or bgallagher@usw.ca
Tony Montana (Pittsburgh) – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-locked-out-abi-workers-to-rally-at-alcoa-shareholders-meeting-300643614.html
SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)
