USW Members Ratify Contract with BF Goodrich

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union voted to ratify a new three-year contract with BF Goodrich covering about 2,500 workers at facilities in Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Fort Wayne, Ind.

The agreement, which passed by about a 2-to-1 margin, includes annual wage increases and bonuses, maintains quality, affordable health care coverage, and strengthens retirement benefits.

"These hard-working union members, along with tire workers across the industry, are facing a number of challenges, first and foremost the threats of foreign competition and unfair trade," said USW International President Thomas M. Conway. "They should be proud that they were able to reach an agreement that maintains family-supporting jobs while ensuring the long-term competitiveness of their facilities."

The USW's previous three-year agreement with BF Goodrich expired on July 27. The two sides began talks for a new contract this spring. The new agreement runs through July 30, 2022.

Kevin Johnsen, chair of the USW's Rubber/Plastic Industry Council, said the agreement was a testament to the strength and solidarity of the union's membership.

"It was only by standing up with one voice and confronting these challenges together that we could reach a fair and equitable agreement," Johnsen said.

Overall, the USW represents more than 18,000 workers in the tire industry at companies including BF Goodrich, Goodyear, Bridgestone-Firestone, Titan, Cooper, Sumitomo and Uniroyal.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service, public and health care sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

