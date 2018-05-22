"In Washington, business leaders are talking about approving portions of the NAFTA renegotiations, while leaving the most important provisions for possible later action. They want changes that benefit business while denying workers any relief from outsourcing and reducing our unacceptably high NAFTA trade deficit. For far too long, multinational companies have profited at the expense of workers in all three countries. Allowing corporations to harvest new benefits while continuing to ship more jobs out of the country is unacceptable.

"The special interest lobbyists have called this a 'skinny deal' containing limited provisions. There can be no mistake that they are trying to grab more benefits while continuing to oppose actions that would help workers. These include advancing labor rights, improving rules of origin, eliminating the investor state dispute settlement and adopting a sunset review. It is classic Washington bait and switch that is unacceptable."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information: www.usw.org

CONTACT:

Holly Hart (202) 778-4384

hhart@usw.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usw-nafta-approach-must-be-comprehensive-skinny-deal-is-unacceptable-300652904.html

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

