USW Oilworkers, Elected Officials to Discuss PES Refinery's Future

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that members and leaders of its Local 10-1 will meet with Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, dozens of state lawmakers and other elected officials at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, to discuss the future of the refinery, which was badly damaged during an early morning fire on Friday, June 21, 2019.

The union remains focused on preserving the jobs of almost 2,000 workers directly employed by PES and thousands more throughout the region whose employment depends on the refinery to some degree.

USW Local 10-1 President Ryan O'Callaghan, Rep. Scanlon, Deputy Mayor of Labor for the City of Philadelphia Richard Lazer and other speakers will address the immediate future of the facility and its workers, as well as options to resume production and the potential long-term consequences for the regional and national economy if the refinery is permanently shut down.

WHO: USW Local 10-1 President Ryan O'Callaghan, union workers, leaders and government officials, including Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, Deputy Mayor of Labor for the City of Philadelphia Richard Lazer and more than 20 state lawmakers



WHAT: Meeting and news briefing about the future of the PES Refinery



WHEN: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.



WHERE: USW Local 10-1 – 26 W. Winona Ave., Norwood, Pa., 19074

More information, contact: Tony Montana - 412-562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

