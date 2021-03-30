USW on Strike against ATI's Unfair Labor Practices

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union engaged in a strike against ATI (NYSE: ATI) over unfair labor practices at 7 a.m. (EDT) at nine facilities.

In negotiations that started in early January 2021, the company sought major economic and contract language concessions from roughly 1,300 union members who have not had a wage increase since 2014.

USW International Vice President (Administration) David McCall, who chairs the union's negotiations with ATI, called on the company to stop breaking the law and bargain in good faith for a fair contract.

"We are willing to meet with management all day, every day, but ATI needs to engage with us to resolve the outstanding issues," McCall said. "We will continue to bargain in good faith, and we strongly urge ATI to do start doing the same.

"Through generations of hard work and dedication, Steelworkers at ATI have earned and deserve the security of a union contract," McCall said. "We cannot allow the company to use the global pandemic as an excuse to reverse decades of collective bargaining progress."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – [email protected] or 412-562-2592

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

