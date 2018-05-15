USW Opposes PRINT Act, Calls on Congress to Protect Trade Enforcement Laws

Workers and companies currently rely on the Commerce Department and the International Trade Commission (ITC) to review cases and protect them from illegal dumping and subsidies, which hurt American industry and imperil U.S. jobs. The PRINT Act would inject partisan Congressional politics into this process.

"The PRINT Act sets a dangerous precedent where workers or companies who are victims of unfair trade could have their rights taken away by powerful special interests," said USW International President Leo W. Gerard.

Under the proposed legislation, foreign lobbyists and other special interest groups could circumvent current U.S. trade enforcement by petitioning Congress directly to nullify the results of the ITC's or the Commerce Department's investigations.

"Senators who agree to support the PRINT Act are giving a green light to special interest lobbyists and foreign governments to undermine trade enforcement by dismantling our nation's carefully crafted trade laws," said Gerard.

The USW has participated in more than 80 trade enforcement cases to combat foreign unfair trade. Adding more unnecessary delays and more opportunities for circumvention will only further hurt American workers.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

