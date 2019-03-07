USW Plans Rally and March to Mark Two Years of Solidarity at Lucky Friday

MULLAN, Idaho, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Saturday, March 16, 2019, the union will sponsor a rally and march to commemorate two years of solidarity for the members of Local 5114 who went on strike against unfair labor practices at Hecla Mining Company's (NYSE: HL) Lucky Friday mine on March 13, 2017.

USW members, retirees and their families, as well as activists and supporters from the labor movement will attend the rally, which will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mullan Pavilion and culminate with a march to the Lucky Friday picket line. Featured speakers will include USW District 12 Director Robert LaVenture as well as other elected union officials and community leaders.

About 250 members of USW Local 5114 began their strike at Lucky Friday after working under the terms of an expired agreement for nearly eleven months before Hecla management's unfair labor practices forced the dispute, which ranks as the longest work stoppage in the storied history of organized labor in the Silver Valley.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors. For more information, visit http://www.usw.org.

ATTN ASSIGNMENT/EDITORS: Photo Opportunities, Interviews, Music

WHO: USW members and retirees, their families and supporters

WHAT: Rally to mark one year of solidarity at Hecla's Lucky Friday mine

WHEN: 11 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019

WHERE: Mullan Pavilion - 300 Earle Street, Mullan, Idaho, 83846

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592 or tmontana@usw.org

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

