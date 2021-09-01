USW Proudly Endorses Abby Finkenauer for Senate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today endorsed Abby Finkenauer to represent Iowa in the U.S. Senate, joining a growing grassroots movement of working families standing with her campaign.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said that Iowans need a strong voice for working people in the Senate and that the USW is proud to endorse Abby Finkenauer because she shares our values.

"As a nation, if we want to create good jobs, modernize our crumbling infrastructure and expand the middle class, then we need to elect dependable leaders and true public servants like Abby Finkenauer who know it's their job to make it happen."

"We need reliable advocates to ensure American workers are playing on a level field when it comes to international trade and that Social Security and Medicare are safe from privatization," Ramirez said. "Abby Finkenauer will fight for policies based on fairness and justice, and Iowa's workers will be proud to fight for her."

Finkenauer said she is honored and grateful to be endorsed by the hardworking men and women of the United Steelworkers.

"I was raised in a union home, by parents who taught me union values — like never believing you're better than anyone else, and seeing work to be done and doing it," Finkenauer said. "Steelworkers live those values, and I'm running for U.S. Senate to take those values to Washington and deliver for working families across our state."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

