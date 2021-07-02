USW reaches effects bargaining agreement with Viatris over Morgantown facility closure

PITTSBURGH, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) today announced that it reached a final agreement with Viatris over the effects of the company's decision to close its formerly Mylan-owned pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Morgantown, W. Va.

The union has been bargaining with Viatris since March on behalf of 850 members of Local 8-957. Last month, members visited the West Virginia Capitol to raise awareness about the impacts of the closure.

"Closing this plant is a tragic decision, and we fought hard to get these hard workers an agreement that reflects their years of dedication and service," said USW Vice President of Human Affairs Fred Redmond, who also leads the union's health care bargaining. "We will continue fighting for these members and their community and do everything we can to ease the burden of this transition."

The agreement includes both severance pay and other benefits for workers who will lose their jobs July 31, when the facility is set to close. Viatris announced the closure last December.

