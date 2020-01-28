USW Remains Committed to Saving PES Jobs

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Thomas M. Conway issued the following statement today in response to reports that Industrial Realty Group (IRG) has teamed up with former Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) CEO Philip Rinaldi to reintroduce IRG's bid and potentially resume operations at the shuttered refinery.

"More than 600 hard-working USW members lost their jobs when PES shut its doors last year. Our members' prospects for returning to good jobs will be dashed if the refinery site is sold to parties that would redevelop the property for other uses.

"Since the start of PES's bankruptcy last summer, the union has remained committed to finding a bidder who wants to continue the refinery as a going concern and employ our members.

"To this end, we have been in contact with every key stakeholder, including Philip Rinaldi as well as Peter Navarro, the assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy.

"Our members know better than anyone that resuming operations won't be easy. But, the dedication of USW members in Philadelphia will be indispensable to those efforts. We look forward to working with any employer who shares our commitment to keeping the refinery open and preserving good, family-sustaining jobs."

