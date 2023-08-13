USW Responds to U.S. Steel Plans to Review Sale Options

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The United Steelworkers union (USW), which represents more than 11,000 hourly workers at U.S. Steel facilities across the United States, released the following statement today:

"The USW has been in contact with U.S. Steel to discuss the company's announcement that outside entities have expressed interest in buying all or part of the company, and that the company has initiated a review process.

"USW members have been through sales and potential sales of employers many times before, and our priority is always to ensure that USW members' rights are respected and that jobs and benefits are protected.

"While we don't know exactly what the future holds for U.S. Steel, we do know that the USW's labor agreement with U.S. Steel contains strong successorship language to protect workers' rights, and that the company is obligated to provide the union with notice before a sale can proceed.

"We look forward to hearing more from U.S. Steel about its plans so that we can continue to work toward a strong future for the company's USW work force."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

Contact: R.J. Hufnagel, 412-562-2450, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)