USW Responds to U.S. Steel Plans to Review Sale Options

News provided by

United Steelworkers (USW)

13 Aug, 2023, 19:39 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The United Steelworkers union (USW), which represents more than 11,000 hourly workers at U.S. Steel facilities across the United States, released the following statement today:

"The USW has been in contact with U.S. Steel to discuss the company's announcement that outside entities have expressed interest in buying all or part of the company, and that the company has initiated a review process.

"USW members have been through sales and potential sales of employers many times before, and our priority is always to ensure that USW members' rights are respected and that jobs and benefits are protected.

"While we don't know exactly what the future holds for U.S. Steel, we do know that the USW's labor agreement with U.S. Steel contains strong successorship language to protect workers' rights, and that the company is obligated to provide the union with notice before a sale can proceed.

"We look forward to hearing more from U.S. Steel about its plans so that we can continue to work toward a strong future for the company's USW work force."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

Contact: R.J. Hufnagel, 412-562-2450, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Also from this source

Blue Bird Workers Vote to Join USW

USW Files Unfair Labor Practice Charges Against Blue Bird, Calls on Corporation to End Union Busting, Respect Workers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.