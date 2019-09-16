USW Stands in Solidarity with Striking Auto Workers

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers union (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement in support of United Automobile Workers (UAW) members who are on strike with General Motors:

"The USW stands in total solidarity with striking UAW members, as they undertake this fight with GM. It inevitably falls to workers themselves to protect and advance their interests from runaway corporate greed and the continued abandonment of working-class communities.

"When it comes to corporate self-interest, management at General Motors has displayed the worst possible behavior, including plant closings and a complete failure to share the rewards UAW members made possible.

"UAW members had no choice but to stand up for themselves and their families. The USW, at every level of our organization, is prepared to offer assistance and support as they begin this struggle. They have our complete backing and commitment."

To see Conway's letter of support to the UAW, click here.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors.

