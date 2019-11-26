USW Stands with Workers against Discrimination at Tesla

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today expressed support for workers who have spoken out against racial discrimination and harassment at Tesla's Buffalo, N.Y., production facility.

USW District 4 Director Del Vitale said that the union shares workers' frustration with Tesla management's failure to address widespread complaints from employees in Buffalo and elsewhere.

"Companies that spend considerable time, money and effort to convince the automobile-shopping public that their brand represents progress ought to be leading from the front when it comes to providing an environment free of discrimination in any form," Vitale said. "Considering how Tesla's positive image helped secure public funding to build its modern, solar-powered Buffalo plant, the USW is dismayed that employees are experiencing racism."

Vitale urged Tesla to address specific complaints with urgency and adopt a new approach to ensure all workers are treated with dignity and respect moving forward.

"The USW is proud of its vastly diverse membership throughout North America and its ability to negotiate fair contracts in all of the industries and sectors in which they work," Vitale said. "For generations, union contracts have been the surest and simplest way to prevent workplace discrimination in all forms, and it remains true today."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

