USW Statement on Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton's Veto of Wild Rice Bill

"We must solve these problems without harming our natural resources or creating regulatory conflicts that could negatively impact the native industries which provide thousands of good jobs that support families and sustain communities throughout the region.

"Gov. Dayton recognized that it is not technically feasible for the mining industry or municipalities to comply with the existing standard.

"We must now urge legislators, state and federal regulatory agencies and other parties to unravel these complex problems and move forward with a solution that allows everyone to prosper.

"The veto made it explicit that Gov. Dayton expects lawmakers to reach their own conclusions about how to protect our natural resources without creating new conflicts between federal regulators and state authorities.

"The USW strongly believes a fair compromise exists that will achieve everything the Wild Rice Bill sought to accomplish, as long as our public servants are willing to do the work."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

