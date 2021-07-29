USW Tech Workers Ratify Historic First Contract at HCL

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that workers have ratified a first contract with Google contractor HCL America, Inc., covering about 65 employees who are based in Pittsburgh.

USW International President Tom Conway said that the three-year contract improves wages, job security and working conditions.

"After close to two years of hard work, patience and solidarity from our members at HCL, we are proud of what we achieved in this agreement," Conway said. "More than ever, our struggle with HCL shows that all workers deserve the protections and benefits of a union contract."

Members of the USW bargaining committee said that HCL's treatment of workers illustrates why unions are more important than ever and pointed out the consolidated complaint issued against the company by the National Labor Relations Board over unfair labor practices.

"After ignoring our concerns, HCL tried to prevent us from forming a union, and when it failed, the company dragged out the negotiating process while sending our jobs overseas in retaliation," said Amanda Parks, a member of the bargaining committee who works for HCL. "Now, with a strong union and contract in place, we're confident that our voices will be heard."

"HCL can no longer use issues like wage rates, job descriptions or opportunities for advancement to divide workers," said Renata Nelson, another member of the bargaining committee who works for HCL. "The company must understand that we deserve fair consideration for our contributions to its success and respect us as people with families and bills to pay."

The ratified contract takes effect immediately, and will expire in three years.

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana, 412-562-2592, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

